Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets Attacked

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets AttackedPresident Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response to a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. Showing no signs of seeking to reduce tensions raised by the strike on Friday that he ordered, the U.S. president issued a stern threat to Iran on...
News video: American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities 00:56

 Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Trump's decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East. Jonah Green...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted [Video]The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates

President Trump tweeted that his administration had already targeted 52 Iranian sites, "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture."
Newsday

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday has warned Iran saying if it strikes any Americans or American assets, the US has "targeted 52...
Sify

