It's 'Dhaakad' Kangana Ranaut vs 'Prithviraj' Akshay Kumar vs 'Valimai' Ajith on Diwali 2020 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Boney Kapoor just confirmed Ajith's Valimai releases on Diwali 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this