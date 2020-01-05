China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city.
HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day in a peaceful march that soon turned violent, as reported by the South China Morning...