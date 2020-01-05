Global  

China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city.
News video: Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests 01:23

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day in a peaceful march that soon turned violent, as reported by the South China Morning...

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year&apos;s Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year&apos;s Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Hong Kong's 2020 begins with violent protests [Video]Hong Kong's 2020 begins with violent protests

About 400 protesters were arrested on New Year&apos;s Day in Hong Kong after police fired teargas and water cannons at the crowd. The pro-democracy protest had been peaceful during the afternoon..

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Saturday post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources...
Reuters

China replaces Hong Kong liason office head amid protests

Beijing's top envoy in Hong Kong dismissed as the city grapples with ongoing mass pro-democracy demonstrations.
Al Jazeera


