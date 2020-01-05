Global  

Titans send Tom Brady, Patriots to earliest playoff exit in 10 years

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020
Tom Brady and New England were dealt a stunning loss in Foxborough. The Titans will move on to face the Ravens in the divisional round.
News video: Tom Brady: 'I'm Not Much For Nostalgia'

Tom Brady: 'I'm Not Much For Nostalgia' 01:09

 Tom Brady is focused on the Patriots matchup against the Titans this week.

Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the eerie Foxborough fog lifted, it became clear that New England’s reign atop the NFL was ending. Derrick Henry ensured that...
Seattle Times

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots wild-card playoff preview: Are Tom Brady and Co. on upset alert?

New England is playing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2009, and Tom Brady and Co. will have to fend off a surging Titans team.
USATODAY.com Also reported by Reuters

