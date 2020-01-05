Global  

Scott Morrison addresses 'communication breakdown' with fire authorities over defence deployment

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it was up to state leaders to inform the fire authorities about plans to deploy army reservists.
News video: Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger 01:06

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.

Military rolled out as Victoria braces for rising fire toll

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday authorised the deployment of up to 3000 defence reservists across three states to help with fire preparation and...
The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

'Disappointing': RFS boss says he heard of defence deployment from media, not PM

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not inform him he was deploying 3,000 army reservists to help with...
The Age


kool_comsian

[email protected][email protected] [email protected]$h!D [email protected] $\/\/@T!🥇 RT @SBSNews: Scott Morrison says it was an issue 'at the defence liason level' that meant fire chiefs were not informed about the deploymen… 3 seconds ago

AdrianN76922479

Adrian Norton Scott Morrison addresses 'communication breakdown' with fire authorities over defence deployment https://t.co/2QoLlkoYNR via @SBSNews 6 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Scott Morrison says it was an issue 'at the defence liason level' that meant fire chiefs were not informed about th… https://t.co/M8Pbnik1hX 43 minutes ago

max_power50

Max Power Scott Morrison addresses 'communication breakdown' with fire authorities over defence deployment https://t.co/DbAXtPxyRG via @SBSNews 49 minutes ago

