DALLAS (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime after his tying basket in regulation, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-120 on Saturday night. Devonte Graham had 27 points and 13 assists as the Hornets won their second straight after a season-worst six-game losing streak. Luka Doncic […]