Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the eerie Foxborough fog lifted, it became clear that New England’s reign atop the NFL was ending. Derrick Henry ensured that with the kind of dominating playoff performance usually reserved for Tom Brady and the Patriots. Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee’s defense stymied Brady and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Derrick Henry pays of layaways [Video]Derrick Henry pays of layaways

The Titans have their biggest game of the season coming up Sunday in Houston -- but Derrick Henry found time this week to spread some Christmas cheer.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots in wild-card upset


Chicago S-T Also reported by •FOX SportsDenver PostSeattle Times

Henry rolls up 182 yards to carry Titans by Pats

A winter storm named Henry rolled through New England on Saturday. That's also what rolled through the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
ESPN


Tweets about this

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Derrick Henry, Titans Stun Patriots 20-13 In Wild-Card Upset https://t.co/7WtALkXtj5 Via @USATODAY 23 minutes ago

JohnD2231

John Dibert Titans Stun Patriots 20-13 in Wild-Card Upset https://t.co/bOFpw1DkJF America wants a new winner. 41 minutes ago

OpenviewOpen

The Open View Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset https://t.co/HrlKo7Fl2w https://t.co/MO4T57ZPNx 47 minutes ago

Bluesgirl19Neil

Geronimo https://t.co/UDeHpxzuwy When the eerie Foxborough fog lifted, it became clear that New England's reign atop the NFL… https://t.co/cjWsVRuufl 1 hour ago

timesnewsonline

Times-News Online RT @tnsportslive: Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee’s defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his champi… 2 hours ago

Gjg15Loretta

Loretta RT @news4buffalo: The Patriots loss means they won't equal the 90s Bills accomplishment of making four straight Super Bowls. https://t.co/E… 2 hours ago

rmajab

RMAJAB Everytime Trump loving Kraft, Belchick and Brady and his team lose is another super happy day for me. Derrick Henr… https://t.co/GCsmkSmnE9 2 hours ago

tnsportslive

Times News Sports Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee’s defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his… https://t.co/905NtQXvRc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.