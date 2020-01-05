Global  

Japan says Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, orders investigation

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks. Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon. She said […]
News video: Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn 00:40

 Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon...

Authorities Raid Carlos Ghosn's Residence in Japan [Video]Authorities Raid Carlos Ghosn's Residence in Japan

Japanese authorities raided the residence of Carlos Ghosn was staying in before he fled the country. Prosecutors say they are working on obtaining footage that will help in their investigation.

