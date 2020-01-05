Japan says Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, orders investigation
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks. Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon. She said […]
Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.
According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.
Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon...