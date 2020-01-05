Japan says Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, orders investigation

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks. Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon. She said […]


