Australian Prime Minister Morrison defends bushfire crisis response

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison found himself on Sunday again defending his actions in response to the country's unprecedented bushfires crisis that has killed 24 people and left thousands more homeless.
News video: Australian Prime Minister Receives Backlash After Visiting Town Hurt By Bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Receives Backlash After Visiting Town Hurt By Bushfires 00:32

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash during his visit to an Australian town. According to Reuters, Corbago in New South Wales state was hurt by bushfires, killing at least 18 people. A video footage showed a firefighter refusing to shake Morrison’s hand, prompting an apology from...

Australian Prime Minister receives backlash after visiting town hurt by bushfires [Video]Australian Prime Minister receives backlash after visiting town hurt by bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash during his visit to an Australian town. According to Reuters, Corbago in New South Wales state was hurt by bushfires, killing at least 18 people...

Death toll rises from Australia wildfires [Video]Death toll rises from Australia wildfires

The death toll from Australia’s ongoing wildfires crisis reached 23 on Saturday, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced 3,000 defence force reservists would be called up to help fight blazes in..

Andrews has spent years preparing for this crisis. And it shows

While the Prime Minister has looked off-balance in the bushfire crisis, the Victorian Premier sees years of planning pay off.
Bushfires: Morrison's inept cricket analogy really pushes the boundary

The Prime Minister fails to understand how Australians feel about the current crisis - and also sport.
