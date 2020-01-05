ANZ, Bankwest in line to host A-League decider as Sydney FC march on Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sydney FC has established an A-League-record winning streak at Kogarah but could be forced to play a home grand final on enemy territory. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this A-League Hub The full story from @VinceRugari https://t.co/t6laOvr59F 28 minutes ago