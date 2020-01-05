Jeremy Clarkson slammed for saying 'embarrassed' God has set fire to Australia

Jackson Steele You will likely find this hard to believe ... they have those people down under, too #DominionistTyranny… https://t.co/ZYjYVsn5gU 1 minute ago

Selim Erkek Not funny you idiot! Jeremy Clarkson sparks outrage for saying 'God didn't want people to live in Australia' https://t.co/CQE88dQF76 3 minutes ago

Lxgacy | Peanut Butter RT @GeeGeeLab: @JeremyClarkson is a foolish loose canon who has no idea about the state of our country - people are dying, the military ar… 2 hours ago

GeeGeeLab @JeremyClarkson is a foolish loose canon who has no idea about the state of our country - people are dying, the mi… https://t.co/tf8qwmoZeO 3 hours ago

Coach Chirpa Jeremy Clarkson sparks outrage for saying 'God didn't want people to live in Australia' https://t.co/hBR90WNmW6 What.a.tosser. 3 hours ago

Peter Pan Wine Guy🍷🍷 What tha? https://t.co/ZHk9ir0us5 3 hours ago

Guillaume Noé RT @DrBenjaminJones: People were living in Australia at least 63000 years before your god was born @JeremyClarkson https://t.co/AIEzKVdJ4E 3 hours ago