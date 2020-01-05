Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeremy Clarkson slammed for saying 'embarrassed' God has set fire to Australia

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
UK television personality Jeremy Clarkson has made light of a bushfire crisis which has so far claimed at least 23 lives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg 'mad and dangerous' [Video]UK broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg 'mad and dangerous'

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson called Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg &quot;mad and dangerous&quot; during a recent interview in London. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

UK broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg 'mad and dangerous' [Video]UK broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg 'mad and dangerous'

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson called Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg "mad and dangerous" during a recent interview in London. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeremy Clarkson says God didn't want people to live in Australia

Jeremy Clarkson has caused controversy with a column for The Sun in which he wrote that God is embarrassed by Austalia and, because of that, "has decided to set...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

askboomer1949

Jackson Steele You will likely find this hard to believe ... they have those people down under, too #DominionistTyranny… https://t.co/ZYjYVsn5gU 1 minute ago

selimerkek

Selim Erkek Not funny you idiot! Jeremy Clarkson sparks outrage for saying 'God didn't want people to live in Australia' https://t.co/CQE88dQF76 3 minutes ago

LxgacyDragonian

Lxgacy | Peanut Butter RT @GeeGeeLab: @JeremyClarkson is a foolish loose canon who has no idea about the state of our country - people are dying, the military ar… 2 hours ago

GeeGeeLab

GeeGeeLab @JeremyClarkson is a foolish loose canon who has no idea about the state of our country - people are dying, the mi… https://t.co/tf8qwmoZeO 3 hours ago

CoachChirpa

Coach Chirpa Jeremy Clarkson sparks outrage for saying 'God didn't want people to live in Australia' https://t.co/hBR90WNmW6 What.a.tosser. 3 hours ago

peterpanwine

Peter Pan Wine Guy🍷🍷 What tha? https://t.co/ZHk9ir0us5 3 hours ago

guillnoe

Guillaume Noé RT @DrBenjaminJones: People were living in Australia at least 63000 years before your god was born @JeremyClarkson https://t.co/AIEzKVdJ4E 3 hours ago

wonerehmi

wonerehmi This is tongue in cheek comment, people get over yourselves, the fires aren't funny which is why levity is required… https://t.co/8opycJeZuy 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.