Harvey Weinstein believes he can rebuild career if cleared of charges

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein believes he can rebuild career if cleared of chargesHarvey Weinstein believes he will be able to rebuild his career in the film industry, if a jury clears him on charges of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Weinstein’s trial is set to begin in New York on Monday. The charges concern alleged assaults on two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. More than 80 women have alleged abuse from harassment to rape by the former producer, who denies all claims of non-consensual sexual contact and has pleaded not guilty....
News video: The challenges with selecting a jury for Harvey Weinstein

The challenges with selecting a jury for Harvey Weinstein 02:18

 As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts said. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

