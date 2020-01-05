Harvey Weinstein believes he can rebuild career if cleared of charges
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Harvey Weinstein believes he will be able to rebuild his career in the film industry, if a jury clears him on charges of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Weinstein’s trial is set to begin in New York on Monday. The charges concern alleged assaults on two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. More than 80 women have alleged abuse from harassment to rape by the former producer, who denies all claims of non-consensual sexual contact and has pleaded not guilty....
As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts said. Yahaira Jacquez has more.
Harvey Weinstein, who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient", faces criminal... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India