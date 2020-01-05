Myers scores late, Canucks beat Rangers for 7th straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Myers scored with 1:29 left in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Rangers 2-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight win. Bo Horvat fed Myers a pass and he scored on a floating shot from just inside the blue line. Rangers’ goalie Alexandar Georgiev […]

