Myers scores late, Canucks beat Rangers for 7th straight win

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Myers scored with 1:29 left in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Rangers 2-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight win. Bo Horvat fed Myers a pass and he scored on a floating shot from just inside the blue line. Rangers’ goalie Alexandar Georgiev […]
