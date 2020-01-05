Opinion: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' stretch of dominance is over

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots made their earliest exit from the playoffs since 2009, also the last time they played in a wild-card game

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:38Published 3 hours ago Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:13Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England Patriots Tom Brady's contract with the New England Patriots is now up after Bill Belichick's team suffered a 20-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card...

Daily Star 4 hours ago



Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback 'unlikely' to retire despite defeat Tom Brady says it is "unlikely" he will retire after his New England Patriots are knocked out of the NFL play-offs by the Tennessee Titans.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago





Tweets about this