Opinion: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' stretch of dominance is over

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots made their earliest exit from the playoffs since 2009, also the last time they played in a wild-card game
News video: Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March 00:32

 Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future [Video]Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium [Video]Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs to host Houston Texans in AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:13Published


Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England Patriots

Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England PatriotsTom Brady's contract with the New England Patriots is now up after Bill Belichick's team suffered a 20-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card...
Daily Star

Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback 'unlikely' to retire despite defeat

Tom Brady says it is "unlikely" he will retire after his New England Patriots are knocked out of the NFL play-offs by the Tennessee Titans.
BBC Sport


