One person dead in shark attack near Esperance, WA

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A man has died in a shark attack near Esperance in Western Australia.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Friday Morning Stabbings In Downtown Austin Leave 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Friday Morning Stabbings In Downtown Austin Leave 1 Dead, 3 Injured 00:31

 One person is dead and three others injured after multiple stabbings Friday morning in downtown Austin. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris [Video]One dead and two wounded in knife attack near Paris

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and wounding two more, a prosecutor said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Moment attacker is shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim near Paris [Video]Moment attacker is shot dead after fatally stabbing one victim near Paris

Eyewitness captures the moment knife attacker is shot dead after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others Friday (January 3) in the Parisien suburb of Villejuif. The video was filmed by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

French prosecutors treating deadly stabbing outside Paris as terror attack

French anti-terrorist investigators said Saturday they have taken over the probe into an attack by a knife-wielding man who killed one person walking with his...
France 24

Shooter among two dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service...
Reuters India

Tweets about this

cheztrev

cheryl RT @7NewsMelbourne: One person is believed to be dead after being attacked by a shark off Esperance in Western Australia's south-east early… 1 day ago

OAK77uk

OAK77uk RT @7NewsAustralia: One person is believed to be dead after being attacked by a shark off Esperance in Western Australia's south-east early… 1 day ago

p_Quarts

❥Bemybaby_CY 💖✨🎉 RT @SBSNews: A white shark was reportedly sighted in the waters near Esperance earlier in the day https://t.co/pfz10HwXvM 1 day ago

AmberX994874

Amber.K. RT @7NewsSydney: One person is believed to be dead after being attacked by a shark off Esperance in Western Australia's south-east early th… 2 days ago

SBSNews

SBS News A white shark was reportedly sighted in the waters near Esperance earlier in the day https://t.co/pfz10HwXvM 2 days ago

7NewsMelbourne

7NEWS Melbourne One person is believed to be dead after being attacked by a shark off Esperance in Western Australia's south-east e… https://t.co/683XqApuWB 2 days ago

