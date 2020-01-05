Global  

Aussie Barty donating Brisbane winnings to wildfire relief

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was flying home across Australia following the Fed Cup final when she saw the early signs of devastation from the wildfires that are still raging in large parts of the vast island continent. So the problem hasn’t just dawned on her, the highest-profile tennis star in Australia, like it […]
