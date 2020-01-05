Political heat on rise as raging bushfires burn across Australia
The Australian government has called up 3,000 defence force reservists to support emergency workers in conducting the biggest evacuation in the country's history amidst the ongoing fire crisis.
Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn out of control this weekend. A number of fires are currently burning out of control in South...
The bushfires ravaging Australia are generating so much heat that they are creating their own weather systems including dry lighting storms and fire tornadoes.