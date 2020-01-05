Global  

Political heat on rise as raging bushfires burn across Australia

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Political heat on rise as raging bushfires burn across Australia

The Australian government has called up 3,000 defence force reservists to support emergency workers in conducting the biggest evacuation in the country's history amidst the ongoing fire crisis.
News video: Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads 00:33

 Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn out of control this weekend. A number of fires are currently burning out of control in South...

Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia [Video]Bushfires rage out of control across southeast Australia

Bushfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia's east coast on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and strong winds that had firefighters battling to save lives and property, and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Parts of Sydney make record high temperatures as sweltering heat wave fuel massive bushfires

Australia is in the grip of a sweltering heat wave that's fueling massive out of control bushfires. More than half of that country is on fire. On Saturday, the...
CBS News

Authorities warn Australian bushfires developing their own weather systems

The bushfires ravaging Australia are generating so much heat that they are creating their own weather systems including dry lighting storms and fire tornadoes.
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caDeutsche WelleBBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

