Political heat on rise as raging bushfires burn across Australia

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Australian government has called up 3,000 defence force reservists to support emergency workers in conducting the biggest evacuation in the country's history amidst the ongoing fire crisis.



