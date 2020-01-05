Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hong Kong protesters march through border town

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong marched through a border town Sunday to oppose traders from mainland China. They rallied in Sheung Shui, which lies across the border from the mainland city of Shenzhen. For years, traders have bought goods from the district to sell at a markup in Shenzhen. The practice is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests 01:23

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day in a peaceful march that soon turned violent, as reported by the South China Morning...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year&apos;s Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year&apos;s Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Hong Kong's 2020 begins with violent protests [Video]Hong Kong's 2020 begins with violent protests

About 400 protesters were arrested on New Year&apos;s Day in Hong Kong after police fired teargas and water cannons at the crowd. The pro-democracy protest had been peaceful during the afternoon..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters shouting “Liberate Hong Kong!” marched through a shopping mall Saturday to demand that mainland Chinese traders leave the...
Seattle Times

Hong Kong protesters stage New Year marches, little festive cheer

Hong Kong protesters formed giant human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year's Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in...
Reuters


Tweets about this

twtuncaysahin

🇹🇷 Tuncay ŞAHİN RT @yenisafakEN: Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong, taking aim at Chinese traders https://t.co/gtDgSEEMtL https://t.co/CnIKmiWfwh 4 seconds ago

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong, taking aim at Chinese traders https://t.co/gtDgSEEMtL https://t.co/CnIKmiWfwh 36 seconds ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Protesters march in Hong Kong border town, taking aim at Chinese traders https://t.co/An8JlblYb3 49 seconds ago

HaoleThai

LE THAI HAO RT @nbcchicago: Hong Kong Protesters March Through Border Town https://t.co/F5pbsuK20d https://t.co/irwS7RHmvV 1 minute ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Hong Kong protesters march through border town https://t.co/3Ek1NCYpTF 1 minute ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Hong Kong Protesters March Through Border Town https://t.co/F5pbsuK20d https://t.co/irwS7RHmvV 2 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Protesters march in Hong Kong border town, taking aim at Chinese traders - https://t.co/S56Hlrl3tq 3 minutes ago

tatsuo87092501

tatsuo Protesters march in Hong Kong border town, taking aim at Chinese traders - Reuters https://t.co/gIm8BZiSma 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.