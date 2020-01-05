Hong Kong protesters march through border town

Sunday, 5 January 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong marched through a border town Sunday to oppose traders from mainland China. They rallied in Sheung Shui, which lies across the border from the mainland city of Shenzhen. For years, traders have bought goods from the district to sell at a markup in Shenzhen. The practice is […]
HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day in a peaceful march that soon turned violent, as reported by the South China Morning...