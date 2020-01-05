Global  

'Death to America' chants as Iran general's remains return

Bangkok Post Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN: A tide of mourners wept and beat their chests in the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, paying homage to top general Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated..

Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in..

