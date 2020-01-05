'Death to America' chants as Iran general's remains return Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

TEHRAN: A tide of mourners wept and beat their chests in the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, paying homage to top general Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published 14 hours ago Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:44Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this