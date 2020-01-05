Global  

Car plows into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
ROME (AP) — A car plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing 6 people and injuring 11, Italian fire officials said. The deadly crash occurred in a village near Valle Aurina, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans were gathering to […]
News video: Car hits crowd of German tourists in Luttach, Italy — 6 dead

Car hits crowd of German tourists in Luttach, Italy — 6 dead 00:21

 Car hits crowd of German tourists in Luttach, Italy — 6 dead

