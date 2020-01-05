Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Iraq's parliament is set to convene an extraordinary session on Sunday where lawmakers told Reuters they would push for a vote on a resolution requiring the government to request the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence

Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence 01:49

 Iraq's parliament on Sunday called on all foreign troops to be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel [Video]Iraq rocket attack kills US contractor, wounds military personnel

Washington calls on Baghdad to take steps to protect American interests in country in face of attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published

Uncertainty remains as Iraq parliament accepts PM's resignation [Video]Uncertainty remains as Iraq parliament accepts PM's resignation

Parliament approves resignation of Abdul Mahdi's government after two months of protests that left more than 400 dead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out, responding to the U.S. killing of a top...
Reuters

Iraq calls for foreign troops to leave after U.S. killing of Iranian commander

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave amid a growing backlash against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kermee55

Sue Horne RT @CBCAlerts: Iraq parliament to convene an extraordinary session amid calls to expel U.S. troops from country: https://t.co/dkbDKuBIaq 30 minutes ago

kelvinhumpkin

Idoko Kelvin RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel US troops https://t.co/vc9fwnpU9j 30 minutes ago

ve10ve

Ve 🇪🇺 🌊🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈🐟 RT @mutludc: Iraq Parliament to Convene Amid Calls to Expel US Troops @VOANews https://t.co/fJ0G9aZrrd 35 minutes ago

JReimiel

JReimiel RT @MikeE5037: If the parliament votes to expel our troops after all the blood and treasure the United States expended to liberate their as… 42 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next Despite decades of enmity between Iran and the #UnitedStates, #Iran-backed militia and U.S. troops fought side by s… https://t.co/4Rp4dsscdL 1 hour ago

MohamedFikury

Mohamed Fikury RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Iraqi lawmakers will use a special parliament session to push for a vote on a resolution requiring the government to ask… 1 hour ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @ReutersIndia: Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops https://t.co/uYjb6vCl1W https://t.co/DFgN5tW9o0 2 hours ago

AM______1102

AM "Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops https://t.co/z9XA0J28tS" . Okay, well then #Iraq, retur… https://t.co/8J7uhpJd6v 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.