Car Plows Into German Tourists in Northern Italy, 6 Dead

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Italian police were quoted as saying that the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high alcohol blood content.
News video: Six killed after car ploughs into tourists in northern Italy

Six killed after car ploughs into tourists in northern Italy 00:30

 Six people were killed and 11 injured when a car ploughed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy. The crash occurred in Luttach, also known as Lutago, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1am.

Car plows into German tourists in northern Italy, 6 dead

ROME (AP) — A car plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing 6 people and injuring 11, Italian fire officials said....
