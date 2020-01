KEP (CAMBODIA): The search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Cambodia drew to a close Sunday with the final death toll at 36 — the latest tragedy in a string of deadly construction accidents. Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen , said 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the seven-storey hotel, which crumpled to the ground in seaside Kep...



Recent related videos from verified sources China builds airport in Cambodia, raising fears about its ambitions DARA SAKOR, CAMBODIA — China's construction of an airstrip in Cambodia is raising alarms about its military ambitions, according to the New York Times. Bloomberg reports that Beijing now controls.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:11Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cambodia building collapse: Death toll continues to rise, owners detained Six children were killed in the incident and the owners of the building have been taken in for questioning, the Kep governor said.

The Age 4 hours ago



Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 29 as search enters 3rd day The death toll from a building collapse in southern Cambodia rose to 29 on Sunday morning, as a frantic search for the dead and injured entered a third day....

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



