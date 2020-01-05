Global  

US-Iran tensions: A dangerous turning point

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
US-Iran tensions: A dangerous turning pointMajor General Qasem Soleimani is a name you may not have been familiar with when it comes to high-profile US targets, not like Osama Bin Laden or Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. But while he may not be as well-known as those other figures, the consequences of General Soleimani's death could be far more serious. He was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad airport. US President Donald Trump said he ordered the attack to stop a war, not start one. He described General Soleimani as the world’s number one terrorist and a monster. He said he was responsible for many American deaths...
