Wheel takes flight after falling off Air Canada plane

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
An Air Canada flight from Montreal to Saguenay, Que., was forced to turn around Friday after a technical issue made one of its wheels fall off seconds after takeoff.
