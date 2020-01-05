Global  

Remains Found on California Mountain Belonged to Manzanar Detainee

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
In 1945, Giichi Matsumura left the infamous Japanese-American internment camp to paint in the Sierra Nevada and never returned.
