Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Mr Khan, don't worry about Indian Muslims': Owaisi's advice to Pak PM

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
"We are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so," Owaisi said at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Hyderabad.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘We are proud Indian Muslims’: Owaisi slams Imran Khan over fake videos

‘We are proud Indian Muslims’: Owaisi slams Imran Khan over fake videos 02:06

 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan for peddling fake videos on social media.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.