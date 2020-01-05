Global  

Tom Brady uncertain on future, but retirement 'pretty unlikely'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Tom Brady's contract is set to expire at the end of the league year, and the QB didn't say much about his future - with the Patriots or otherwise.
Brady exits NFL playoffs with loss, uncertain future

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady walked off the field at the end of his 20th NFL season and said he plans to be back for another, when he will be 43 years...
Seattle Times

Tom Brady ‘unlikely’ to retire after New England Patriots lose to Tennessee Titans in NFL play-offs

Tom Brady says he is unlikely to retire from playing American football. The New England Patriots quarterback played in his side’s NFL play-off loss to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

