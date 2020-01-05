Man killed in fatal shark attack in Australia

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jeremy Corbyn visits scene of fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday visited the scene of a fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park in North London. Corbyn, who is the local MP for the area, said it was "completely wrong" that.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:21Published 1 day ago LAPD Releases Video Of Fatal Downtown Stabbing Attack Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department released video of Wednesday's stabbing attack in hopes that someone will recognize the man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a downtown.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:09Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Man killed in shark attack off Western Australia state PERTH (AP) — A man was killed by a shark Sunday while diving near Esperance off the coast of Western Australia state. The attack happened as the man was diving...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



Shark attack leaves man dead in Australia Marine police are still looking for body of diver near Cull Island

Independent 45 minutes ago





Tweets about this