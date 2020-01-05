Global  

Mourners flood Iranian city as top general's remains return

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Qasem Soleimani's assassination has ratcheted up tensions between arch-enemies Tehran and Washington.
News24.com | Iran tension: Mourners flood Iranian city as top general's remains return

A tide of mourners have flooded the Iranian city of Ahvaz, weeping and beating their chests in homage to top general Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US...
News24

'Death to America' chants as Iran general's remains return

TEHRAN: A tide of mourners wept and beat their chests in the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, paying homage to top general Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a...
Bangkok Post


