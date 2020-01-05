Global  

Sikh youth murdered in Peshawar by 'unknown' gunmen; India condemns 'targeted killing of minority community' in Pakistan

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Ravinder Singh, 25, was the younger brother of a local journalist Harmeet Singh.
India lashes out at Pakistan over 'targeted killing' of Sikh youth

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar. ​​​The MEA said Pakistan should stop...
IndiaTimes

Sikh youth murdered in Pakistan

New Delhi/Peshawar, Jan 5 (IANS) Two days after the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province was attacked by a Muslim mob, a member of the Sikh...
Sify


Tweets about this

shruti2909

ShrutiK RT @gauravcsawant: Sikh youth murdered by 'Namaloom Afraad' (#ISI?) In #Peshawar . Silent message to Pak minorities...#NankanaSahibAttack #… 1 minute ago

Yogi210875

योगेश अग्रवाल RT @rawnksood: After attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwaras for 3 days, now a Sikh youth is murdered in Peshawar. Why Imran's friend Sidhi is n… 3 minutes ago

URRao10

URRao RT @Rita_2110: After #NankanaSahibAttack by muslim mob in #Pakistan ..a #Sikh youth Ravinder Singh, brother of a local journo, murdered in… 9 minutes ago

HajiNoorUllah7

NoorUllah Durrani 🇿🇦🇸🇦 Pakistani Army murdered #Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in #Peshawar https://t.co/5qLtzpPeCI 15 minutes ago

thequick_silver

Prabhat Mishra RT @NewIndianXpress: Two days after the #NankanaSahibGurudwara in Pakistan was attacked by a Muslim mob, a member of the Sikh community , P… 17 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India 25-yr-old Sikh youth murdered in Pak's Peshawar https://t.co/5RTStr4itD 17 minutes ago

