US-Kenya military base attack claimed by al-Shabab

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
US aircraft and vehicles have been destroyed in a militant attack on Camp Simba near the border with Somalia, where al-Shabab is based.
News video: Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya 07:39

 Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Al-Shabab claims attack on US military base in Kenya

Nairobi, Jan 5 (IANS) Somalian terror group Al-Shabab on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military base in Kenya that is also used by US military...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesHinduDeutsche WelleFrance 24MENAFN.com

American civilian contractor killed in Iraq base rocket attack: officials

A U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, U.S. officials said.
Reuters


Tweets about this

david_odu

The Other Guy RT @ABC: BREAKING: US military confirms terror attack on U.S. base in Kenya. https://t.co/c3dRje4Bdv 3 seconds ago

AppSame

AppSame RT @RacySicilian: 🚨BREAKING🚨 Al-Shabab has attacked a base in Kenya used by US military. The***rats are coming at us from all angles… 4 seconds ago

NJdoc

Mark RT @Hamza_Africa: BREAKING NEWS: #AlShabaab fighters have attacked a US military base in Lamu county, #Kenya. Reports say a suicide bombe… 4 seconds ago

IFSHAN_ASHRAF

IFSHANASHRAF RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: US military confirms terror attack on its base in Kenya 15 seconds ago

WeAreHomeNow

We Are Home RT @MilitaryTimes: U.S. aircraft, equipment destroyed, no troops hurt, in jihadi attack on base in Kenya https://t.co/aCsm343ZPr https://t.… 20 seconds ago

HSpeciosa

Hortensia Speciosa RT @AFPAfrica: Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group attack a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region… 26 seconds ago

jremsikjr

Jim Remsik RT @MoradNews: BREAKING: Black smoke rising from Camp Simba military base that hosts #US & #Kenya troops in Manda Bay, in #Kenya's #Lamu Co… 31 seconds ago

lamb4congress

lamb4congress RT @Marinetimes: U.S. aircraft, equipment destroyed, no troops hurt, in jihadi attack on base in Kenya https://t.co/mgJeFoFXT5 https://t.co… 31 seconds ago

