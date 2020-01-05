Global  

Renovation chief: Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — The French general who is overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet. Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that “the cathedral is still in a state of peril” after last year’s fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its […]
