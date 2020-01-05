Global  

At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
At least 30 people were killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.
News video: The Attack In Iraq Could Have An Impact On Military In Colorado

The Attack In Iraq Could Have An Impact On Military In Colorado 03:47

 The drone strike killed a powerful Iranian official.

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya [Video]Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Local Military Family Worried About Future In Wake Of Iran General Attack [Video]Local Military Family Worried About Future In Wake Of Iran General Attack

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Dozens killed in bombing of military academy in Libya

Dozens killed in bombing of military academy in LibyaThe Tripoli-based government’s training centre came under attack from rebels as regional tension grows over civil war At least 28 people have been killed in an...
WorldNews

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Burkina Faso attack on military base

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on a military outpost in Burkina Faso on Tuesday in the town of Arbinda, in the Northern Soum...
France 24

