Al-Shabaab fighters attack Kenya base used by US military

FT.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Four members of Islamist group killed in assault on Manda Bay Airfield
News video: Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

 Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Militants Attack U.S. Base In Kenya [Video]Militants Attack U.S. Base In Kenya

U.S. Africa Command said one U.S. service member and two Defense Department contractors were killed in the attack.

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

Al-Shabaab claim attack on Kenya base used by Kenyan and US military

Jihadists from Somalia’s Al-Shabaab group on Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya’s coastal Lamu region, the army spokesman...
France 24

Islamist group al Shabaab attack Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Somalia's al Shabaab militant group attacked on Sunday a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces and published pictures of masked gunmen...
Reuters

news_24_365

WATCHTOWER Al Shabaab fighters have attacked a #US military base in #Lamu county, #Kenya. Reports say a suicide bomber involve… https://t.co/netoccxtiV 40 minutes ago

FGamadid

Fahat gamadid RT @NationBreaking: UPDATE: The Kenya Defence Forces says four Al Shabaab fighters have died following a dawn attack on the Manda-Magogoni… 50 minutes ago

EbruTVKenya

Ebru TV Kenya The Kenya Defence Forces Says They Have Killed Four Al Shabaab Fighters Following A Dawn Attack On The Manda-Magogo… https://t.co/t45NsNIPi1 2 hours ago

Hakim_mugenyi

Mugenyi Hakim RT @rbarwanda: JUST IN: This Sunday morning, Kenya Defence Force says they have killed four Al Shabaab fighters following a 4 am attack on… 3 hours ago

Balalasimon

#Free The Kenya Defence Forces says four Al Shabaab fighters have died following a dawn attack on the Manda-Magogoni nava… https://t.co/ktSH0qasVJ 3 hours ago

GovMaranga

Eric Maranga 🌵 RT @dailynation: UPDATE: The Kenya Defence Forces says four Al Shabaab fighters have died following a dawn attack on the Manda-Magogoni nav… 4 hours ago

Jakowiti_Atwech

Jakowiti Atwech🇰🇪 KDF says four Al Shabaab fighters have died following a dawn attack on the Manda-Magogoni naval base in Lamu County… https://t.co/f4iHgtoJLi 4 hours ago

phillipsoninst

Phillipson Institute Al Shabaab fighters have attacked a US military base in Kenya. Reports of a suicide bomber involved in the attack o… https://t.co/mnvv1LjuDy 4 hours ago

