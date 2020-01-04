Global  

Bolivia to hold new presidential election

FT.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Former leader Evo Morales will not be allowed to stand in May 3 poll
Sucre [Bolivia], Jan 4 (ANI): Bolivia will hold a new presidential election on May 3, the country's electoral tribunal has announced, weeks after the results of...
Sify Also reported by •FT.comMediaiteDeutsche WelleReuters

