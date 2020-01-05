Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran amid new threats from Trump

euronews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran amid new threats from Trump
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi

Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi 02:27

 Iran will respond to any further threats: Mousavi

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Threatens Iran [Video]Trump Threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad's streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump warns Iran about any new threats against the U.S.

The U.S. Embassy attack threatens to draw the U.S. deeper into the kind of Middle East conflict that President Trump has tried to avoid. But, while on vacation...
CBS News

Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The body of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners after the U.S. drone strike killed the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

krishanjee

krishanjee RT @globeandmail: Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran as Trump threatens strikes https://t.co/jjXyzx4PTB https://t.co/BTyMD5YkTt 10 seconds ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran as Trump threatens strikes https://t.co/2KbvFIj1Fi 51 seconds ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran as Trump threatens strikes https://t.co/jjXyzx4PTB https://t.co/BTyMD5YkTt 51 seconds ago

Thecalifornias3

The California Sun Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran as Trump threatens strikes https://t.co/fikTDMPiUy https://t.co/QrsTxqMl1m 3 minutes ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran as Trump threatens strikes Tens of thousands of mourners have walked alongside a… https://t.co/1YrNM87oBJ 3 minutes ago

Amazing_Europe

Amazing Europe EuroNews Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iran amid new threats from Trump https://t.co/IARcPZkW0L… https://t.co/9FIwfhDKC9 4 minutes ago

StarrGray

Starr Gray 🇺🇸🇵🇸 RT @MiddleEastEye: Tens of thousands of mourners were dressed in black, with many holding up portraits of Soleimani and chanting "Death to… 4 minutes ago

MZeeesh

Muhammad Zeeshan RT @RT_com: Iran hoists blood-red ‘flag of revenge’ in holy city of Qom as thousands mourn #Soleimani across the region (VIDEOS) https://t… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.