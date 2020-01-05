Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Georges Duboeuf: 'Pope of Beaujolais' wine dies aged 86

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Georges Duboeuf was one of the great wine merchants of the 20th Century.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EvansTheCrime

Jason Evans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 Wine merchant and producer Georges Duboeuf, the “Pope of Beaujolais”, has died at the age of 86. https://t.co/HOG5NWBLVb 5 minutes ago

ely_Inyork

Ely Inyork RT @according2mcgee: Georges Duboeuf was very much a guiding light in the world of the grape. RIP. BBC News - Georges Duboeuf: 'Pope of Bea… 7 minutes ago

Banners_Snr

Paul Banahan Georges Duboeuf: 'Pope of Beaujolais' wine dies aged 86 - BBC News. Very Sad news! https://t.co/K3sM5THdZq 41 minutes ago

Vino101net

Vino101 RT @VintnerProject: Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the ‘Pope of Beaujolais’, Georges Duboeuf. https://t.co/nl64l3vAwm 50 minutes ago

Spiros209

HELECON RT @Spiros209: A great wine maker. Georges Duboeuf: 'Pope of Beaujolais' wine dies aged 86 https://t.co/WdG94CIXkT 1 hour ago

FCBeaujolais

FC Beaujolais Fun Boys RT @tomcharliesmith: @FCBeaujolais - I hope you're all able to raise a glass tonight. BBC News - Georges Duboeuf: 'Pope of Beaujolais' wine… 1 hour ago

sipologyblog

Josh Wright 🌹🌹🌹🌹 RT @Fiery01Red: Yesterday the world loss a wine industry icon, and a true gentleman. George’s Duboeuf, known as the Pope of Beaujolais, pas… 1 hour ago

ohimani

Citizen of the World ᵀᴹ A true marketing genius who turned a banal product into a global sensation. Georges Duboeuf: 'Pope of Beaujolais' w… https://t.co/5wDsCJAqmy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.