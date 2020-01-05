Philippe and Hazlewood lead Sixers to big win over the Strikers
|
|
Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Josh Philippe has smashed the Sydney Sixers to a seven-wicket BBL win over Adelaide, with Test paceman Josh Hazlewood making a successful return from injury.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Big Bash League ScoreboardDec 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 14 between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder on Saturday at Sydney, Australia Match Tied (Sydney Sixers win...
Reuters India
Tweets about this