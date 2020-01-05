Global  

Philippe and Hazlewood lead Sixers to big win over the Strikers

The Age Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Josh Philippe has smashed the Sydney Sixers to a seven-wicket BBL win over Adelaide, with Test paceman Josh Hazlewood making a successful return from injury.
