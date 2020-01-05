Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The U.S. military said the security situation was "fluid" at the Manda Bay airfield. Aircraft reportedly were destroyed in the attack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya 07:39

 Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 Americans killed after al-Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya used by U.S.

The attack on the Manda Bay Airfield was the al-Qaeda-linked group's first attack against U.S. forces in the East African country, and the military called the...
CBC.ca

1 US Soldier, 2 Pentagon contractors killed in attack on Kenya Military Base

Nairobi [Kenya], Jan 06 (Sputnik/ANI): One US soldier and two Pentagon contractors were killed in the attack by Al-Shabaab group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24News24allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aroseblush

Alex RT @aroseblush: Just In ........Hmm 🔫 🇺🇸 3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack on military base used by U.S. and Kenya 🇺🇸🔫… 16 seconds ago

DEBORAH84863059

DEBORAH MCCABE Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya For ALL DJT supporters....still support his reckless beh… https://t.co/otUG1zFoGE 1 minute ago

aeroG

Gordon Vaughan RT @HoustonChron: Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya https://t.co/amK20c2hWU 1 minute ago

michelleking66

michelle king RT @NewsHour: Al-Shabab extremists overran a key military base used by U.S. counterterror forces in Kenya before dawn Sunday, killing three… 2 minutes ago

cortes_loretta

Loretta Cortes Meanwhile in Africa... Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya https://t.co/MFhnAyhms6 via https://t.co/MBQ1sr5c57 4 minutes ago

idiocrapostasy

IDIOCRAPOSTASY #JehovahsWitnesses Three Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack on base in Kenya - Africa, Asia and Australia -… https://t.co/5T8RlDF5sF 5 minutes ago

idiocrapostasy

IDIOCRAPOSTASY #JehovahsWitnesses Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya https://t.co/nKqrqTeXXP via @MailOnline 6 minutes ago

puzzlepeaces

Patti Resists 🆘️ RT @BillyWarpinjur: 1st there was 1 dead contractor and look what Trump did! One U.S. service member and two Defense Department contractors… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.