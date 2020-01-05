Dozens killed in air strike on Libya military academy



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18Published 2 days ago General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.…

Japan Today 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this