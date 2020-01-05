Global  

Dozens killed in air strike on Libya military academy

FT.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
UN-backed government blames attack on ‘foreign air force’ allied to General Khalifa Haftar
Recent related news from verified sources

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.…
Japan Today

