Cavaliers' Kevin Love has outburst at shootaround, per report, then shows frustration in loss

After what was reported as an emotional verbal outburst at shootaround, Kevin Love seemed to carry over his frustration into a loss to the Thunder.



Recent related news from verified sources Love airs out frustrations on court in Cavs' loss Cavs star Kevin Love showed his frustration several times during Saturday night's 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

ESPN 12 hours ago



Kevin Love reportedly erupts at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman amidst team's struggles Kevin Love is not happy in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers haven't found a trade for him yet

CBS Sports 15 hours ago



