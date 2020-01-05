Global  

Cavaliers' Kevin Love has outburst at shootaround, per report, then shows frustration in loss

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
After what was reported as an emotional verbal outburst at shootaround, Kevin Love seemed to carry over his frustration into a loss to the Thunder.
Love airs out frustrations on court in Cavs' loss

Cavs star Kevin Love showed his frustration several times during Saturday night's 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City.
ESPN

Kevin Love reportedly erupts at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman amidst team's struggles

Kevin Love is not happy in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers haven't found a trade for him yet
CBS Sports

