Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Iraqi parliament has voted to ask the government to end the agreement to host US troops in Iraq. The move would essentially oust US troops from Iraq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver

Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver 02:36

 Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Iraqi troops launch operation against IS cells in central Iraq [Video]Iraqi troops launch operation against IS cells in central Iraq

Iraqi troops supported launched a large operation to uproot IS clandestine cells in central Iraq near Kirkuk.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops From Country In Wake Of Soleimani Strike

The non-binding vote by Iraq's parliament on Sunday came in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed the influential Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
NPR Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24FOXNews.comSBSReuters IndiaJerusalem Post

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraqi lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

Canada says it is closely monitoring developments after Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country.
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.