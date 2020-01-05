Global  

China pneumonia: Sars ruled out as dozens fall ill in Wuhan

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A mysterious illness is not caused by the virus that killed hundreds in 2002-03, officials said.
Recent related news from verified sources

China rules out SARS as dozens struck by pneumonia-like virus

Health experts have said a viral pneumonia outbreak in central Hubei province is not the highly-contagious SARS virus, MERS or bird flu. Some 59 patients have...
Deutsche Welle

China investigates SARS-like virus as dozens struck by pneumonia

Health experts have been dispatched to the central city of Wuhan after 27 people were struck down by viral pneumonia. A 2003 outbreak of the highly-contagious...
Deutsche Welle


