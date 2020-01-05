Global  

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Iraqi parliament called on the government on Sunday to work to end all foreign troop presence as a backlash grew after the killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. strike in Baghdad.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence

Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence 01:49

 Iraq's parliament on Sunday called on all foreign troops to be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman reports.

