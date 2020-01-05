Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!”

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911. Little did they know the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo. After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared […]

