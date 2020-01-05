Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!”

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911. Little did they know the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo. After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Neighbor Calls Police on Parrot

Neighbor Calls Police on Parrot 01:53

 Occurred on December 29, 2019 / Lake Worth Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks. Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnuragBana

Anurag Bana US: Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!” https://t.co/jGorM7K3uE 51 seconds ago

odditiesbyqwyck

Oddities by Qwyck Florida police respond after parrot cries, "Let me out!" https://t.co/fjiicpLDLf https://t.co/0qOC1FVKr1 24 minutes ago

TheLostAtHome

Lost At Home Podcast Florida police respond after parrot cries, "Let me out!" via /r/nottheonion https://t.co/rvxXvZaQDh https://t.co/8F6vPvrg7k 1 hour ago

limanews

limanews Get This: Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!” https://t.co/uPhgsoy9vM 2 hours ago

FollowNoOneBand

Follow No One RT @KOAA: When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911. Little did they know the… 2 hours ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911. Little did… https://t.co/3UWPncl44B 3 hours ago

dsmith0429

David Smith Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!” https://t.co/z36JIk8zu7 4 hours ago

595moore

leighton moore Florida Police Respond After Parrot Cries, “Let Me Out!” - https://t.co/ukoaUPCcqo https://t.co/89tBaPDm77 via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.