Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!”
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911. Little did they know the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo. After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared […]
Occurred on December 29, 2019 / Lake Worth Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks. Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard...
