Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial looms 2 years after start of #MeToo

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the disgraced movie mogul faces a criminal trial that could him put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
Recent related news from verified sources

Calendar: Week of January 6

From Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial to an Elvis Presley anniversary, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead
CBS News

Rose McGowan asks Iran not to kill Americans, apologises over Soleimani's killing

McGowan led the #MeToo movement amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.
Khaleej Times

AP_GMS

Associated Press GMS Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due in court on Monday as lawyers and a judge prepare for his trial on ch… https://t.co/bzLwzOx9lW 3 minutes ago

sueleather

Sue Leather You may have done the 12 step programme and taken up meditation, but you’re still an abuser, buddy. Over 100 women… https://t.co/MMqKBpJwWd 3 minutes ago

TorontoDDG

David Del Grande RT @ldobsonhughes: Harvey Weinstein's trial for rape and sexual assault starts tomorrow. Beware the inevitable PR deluge portraying him as… 6 minutes ago

NBCMontana

NBC Montana More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movem… https://t.co/hM9tH9TeVB 19 minutes ago

bblakelyFox46

Brien Blakely RT @FOX46News: More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul faces a c… 33 minutes ago

selberan

Arun Thomas RT @ABC: TIMELINE: Harvey Weinstein's path to his New York City rape and sexual assault trial. https://t.co/J7qlnvogw4 36 minutes ago

upnorthlive

upnorthlive.com More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movem… https://t.co/oGpVUQQi9a 58 minutes ago

FOX46News

FOX 46 Charlotte More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul… https://t.co/9MUSjR6ldZ 1 hour ago

