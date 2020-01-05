Warren questions Iran attack timing with impeachment trial looming Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Warren questions Iran attack timing with impeachment trial looming 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles. These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. This retaliation.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this