Tom Brady’s Last Pass Puts His Patriots Future in Doubt

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
After throwing an interception on his final attempt in a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady offered little insight into whether his career with the New England Patriots was over.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future 01:58

 Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March [Video]Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady [Video]Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:10Published


Opinion: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' stretch of dominance is over

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots made their earliest exit from the playoffs since 2009, also the last time they played in a wild-card game
USATODAY.com

Titans beat New England Patriots: Five observations as Tennessee advances to face Ravens

Could it be Tom Brady's last game? Could a former Patriots LB help shove him out the door? Could a QB with zero playoff experience take Brady down?
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC SporttalkSPORT

