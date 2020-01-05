Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniors

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday. Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniors

Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniorsSamuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship
FOX Sports

Russia beats Sweden 5-4 to reach world juniors final

Russia beats Sweden 5-4 to reach world juniors finalIvan Morozov scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden 5-4 to reach the final of the world junior hockey championship
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.